Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Akshay Bhatia finished tied for 54th at 2-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Bhatia's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|70-70-68-74
|+2
|2024
|T5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
At the Travelers Championship
- In Bhatia's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 2-over.
- Bhatia's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 18-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Bhatia's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|70-70-73-70
|+3
|65
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-80
|+9
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|67-65-71-73
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|68-70-74-70
|-2
|19.969
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-72-67-73
|-6
|40
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|73-63-69-70
|-9
|57.556
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-77
|+6
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|71-71-70-70
|-6
|80.556
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|P1
|70-66-68-69
|-15
|700
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
- Bhatia has an average of -0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.219 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bhatia has averaged 0.317 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|121
|-0.210
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|39
|0.330
|-0.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|30
|0.248
|0.347
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.629
|0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.997
|0.317
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.210 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Bhatia ranks 13th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,436 points and ranked 83rd with an 84.20% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.