Akshay Bhatia betting profile: Travelers Championship

Bhatia posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.210 (121st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.3 yards ranked 102nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bhatia sported a 0.330 mark that ranked 39th on TOUR. He ranked 104th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Bhatia delivered a 0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.02, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.