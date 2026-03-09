PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
59M AGO

Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jordan Smith of England lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Jordan Smith has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Smith at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Smith's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Smith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2371-71-67-68-732.556
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1670-70-68-66-1052.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-72+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2764-70-68-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6668-69-74-68-13.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4571-68-72-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2271-67-68-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6172-74-79-74+19--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-71-7--

    Smith's recent performances

    • Smith has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
    • Smith has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Smith has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Smith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee400.3590.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green370.3950.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.185-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting920.0080.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total530.5770.481

    Smith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Smith posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.359 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.395 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Smith delivers a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
    • Smith has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

