Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Jordan Smith of England lines up a putt on the eighth green during the final round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on March 01, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Jordan Smith has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Smith's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Smith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|71-71-67-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T16
|70-70-68-66
|-10
|52.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|64-70-68-69
|-17
|25.273
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T66
|68-69-74-68
|-1
|3.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T45
|71-68-72-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|71-67-68-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T61
|72-74-79-74
|+19
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-71
|-7
|--
Smith's recent performances
- Smith has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 10-under.
- Smith has an average of 0.297 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.334 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Smith has averaged 0.481 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.359
|0.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|37
|0.395
|0.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.185
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|92
|0.008
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|53
|0.577
|0.481
Smith's advanced stats and rankings
- Smith posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.359 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.4 yards ranks 22nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smith sports a 0.395 mark that ranks 37th on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smith delivers a 0.008 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 92nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 156th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.89, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Smith has accumulated 113 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 73rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
