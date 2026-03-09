PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
49M AGO

Haotong Li betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Haotong Li of China plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Haotong Li has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of making a strong debut at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Li at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Li's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Li's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT3271-71-69-67-622.300
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-74+3--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1169-68-69-70-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT868-67-64-68-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT5566-73-69-69-35.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT467-67-69-70-11--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-71+5--

    Li's recent performances

    • Li has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • Li has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Li has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Li has averaged 0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Li's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5830.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.5180.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.1960.035
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.1550.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total410.7510.983

    Li's advanced stats and rankings

    • Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.583 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li has sported a 0.518 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 72.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
    • Li has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Sponsored by CDW