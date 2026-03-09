Haotong Li betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Haotong Li of China plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Haotong Li has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of making a strong debut at this prestigious event.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Li's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Li's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T32
|71-71-69-67
|-6
|22.300
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|69-68-69-70
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|68-67-64-68
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T55
|66-73-69-69
|-3
|5.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
Li's recent performances
- Li has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- Li has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Li has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Li has averaged 0.983 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Li's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|15
|0.583
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|26
|0.518
|0.400
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|134
|-0.196
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.155
|0.070
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.751
|0.983
Li's advanced stats and rankings
- Li has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.583 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.7 yards ranks 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Li has sported a 0.518 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 29th with a 72.50% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Li has delivered a -0.155 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 109th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.50, and he ranks 101st by breaking par 22.50% of the time.
- Li has earned 162 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 55th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Li as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
