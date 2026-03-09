Haotong Li betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Li has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

Li has finished in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Li has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.400 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.