PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Xander Schauffele betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Xander Schauffele finished 72nd at 13-over the last time he played at TPC Sawgrass. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon his most recent performance at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Schauffele's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    20257272-71-77-81+13
    2024T265-69-65-70-19
    2023T1972-73-69-68-6
    2022MC73-78+7
    2021MC76-72+4

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished 72nd after posting a score of 13-over.
    • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 19-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Schauffele's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-71-73-74-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-65-70-69-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1969-65-69-70-1551.800
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4171-70-73-65-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic171-63-67-64-19--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2874-70-73-66+3--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2268-72-65-69-6--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT771-69-66-68-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT868-66-71-66-980.000

    Schauffele's recent performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
    • Schauffele has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele has averaged 0.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee350.4070.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green590.2290.218
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green950.0040.003
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1960.185
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.8360.789

    Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.407 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.229 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
    • Schauffele has earned 276 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW