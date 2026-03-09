Xander Schauffele betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Xander Schauffele of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Xander Schauffele finished 72nd at 13-over the last time he played at TPC Sawgrass. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon his most recent performance at THE PLAYERS Championship.
Schauffele's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|72
|72-71-77-81
|+13
|2024
|T2
|65-69-65-70
|-19
|2023
|T19
|72-73-69-68
|-6
|2022
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|2021
|MC
|76-72
|+4
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Schauffele's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished 72nd after posting a score of 13-over.
- Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 19-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Schauffele's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-71-73-74
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-65-70-69
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|69-65-69-70
|-15
|51.800
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|71-70-73-65
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|1
|71-63-67-64
|-19
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T28
|74-70-73-66
|+3
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T22
|68-72-65-69
|-6
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|71-69-66-68
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T8
|68-66-71-66
|-9
|80.000
Schauffele's recent performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished first with a score of 19-under.
- Schauffele has an average of 0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.218 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele has averaged 0.789 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|35
|0.407
|0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|59
|0.229
|0.218
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|95
|0.004
|0.003
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.196
|0.185
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.836
|0.789
Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.407 (35th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sported a 0.229 mark that ranked 59th on TOUR. He ranked 109th with a 67.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schauffele delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 66th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 81st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.83, and he ranked 75th by breaking par 23.46% of the time.
- Schauffele has earned 276 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
