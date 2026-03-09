PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
48M AGO

Brooks Koepka betting profile: The Players Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    Brooks Koepka missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The Players Championship in 2022, shooting 9-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving his performance at this year's The Players Championship.

    Latest odds for Koepka at The Players Championship.

    Koepka's recent history at The Players Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-81+9

    At The Players Championship

    • In Koepka's most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Koepka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT974-66-69-65-1072.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC75-69+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT5673-68-73-70-45.6
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1268-74-73-71+6--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentMC74-75+5--

    Koepka's recent performances

    • Koepka has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
    • Koepka has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Koepka has averaged 0.771 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.2100.372
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.6930.474
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green330.3070.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting167-0.872-0.498
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.3380.771

    Koepka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.693 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00.
    • Koepka has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th. His Par Breakers percentage of 22.22% ranks 106th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.00% places him 104th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of The Players Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

