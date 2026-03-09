Brooks Koepka betting profile: The Players Championship
Brooks Koepka of the United States lines up a putt on the third green during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Brooks Koepka missed the cut in his most recent appearance at The Players Championship in 2022, shooting 9-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving his performance at this year's The Players Championship.
Koepka's recent history at The Players Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-81
|+9
At The Players Championship
- In Koepka's most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Koepka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|74-66-69-65
|-10
|72.5
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T56
|73-68-73-70
|-4
|5.6
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T12
|68-74-73-71
|+6
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Koepka's recent performances
- Koepka has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.
- Koepka has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Koepka has averaged 0.771 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Koepka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|58
|0.210
|0.372
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.693
|0.474
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|33
|0.307
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|167
|-0.872
|-0.498
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.338
|0.771
Koepka's advanced stats and rankings
- Koepka posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (58th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.2 yards ranked 33rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Koepka sported a 0.693 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 37th with a 71.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Koepka delivered a -0.872 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 162nd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.00.
- Koepka has accumulated 78 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 95th. His Par Breakers percentage of 22.22% ranks 106th, while his Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.00% places him 104th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Koepka as of the start of The Players Championship.
