Brooks Koepka betting profile: The Players Championship

Koepka has finished in the top ten once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 10-under.

Koepka has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.474 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.423 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.498 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.