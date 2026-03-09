Jason Day betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Jason Day of Australia plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Jason Day finished tied for 35th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Day's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|2023
|T19
|70-70-70-72
|-6
|2022
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|2021
|T35
|70-71-71-73
|-3
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Day's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|70-68-68-68
|-14
|40
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-74-68-72
|-7
|16
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|63-71-67-64
|-23
|184
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|68-72-67-65
|-12
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|68-71-69-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|71-68-71-72
|+2
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-66
|-2
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Day has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|90
|0.000
|-0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.286
|-0.228
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|29
|0.368
|0.298
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.521
|0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|52
|0.603
|0.490
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sports a -0.286 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
- Day has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
