PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
38M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jason Day of Australia plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Jason Day of Australia plays his tee shot on the 10th hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Jason Day finished tied for 35th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that result in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Day at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Day's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3567-71-72-72-6
    2023T1970-70-70-72-6
    2022MC69-78+3
    2021T3570-71-71-73-3

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Day's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 35th after posting a score of 6-under.
    • Day's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Day's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-74+4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-74+5--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2470-68-68-68-1440
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-74-68-72-716
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT263-71-67-64-23184
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2068-72-67-65-12--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2368-71-69-73+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5671-68-71-72+2--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC73-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-66-2--

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Day has an average of -0.004 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.228 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Day has averaged 0.490 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee900.000-0.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.286-0.228
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.3680.298
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.5210.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total520.6030.490

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.000 (90th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.5 yards ranks 128th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sports a -0.286 mark that ranks 118th on TOUR. He ranks 46th with a 70.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Day has delivered a 0.521 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 59th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.63, and he ranks 65th by breaking par 23.96% of the time.
    • Day has earned 240 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 40th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW