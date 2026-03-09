Karl Vilips betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.

Vilips has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.