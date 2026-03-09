PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Karl Vilips betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Karl Vilips missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Vilips at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Vilips' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-78+6

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Vilips' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Vilips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-78+5--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC73-70+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3867-72-72-70-716.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1867-65-70-67-1944.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT5166-66-71-68-11--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6668-70-71-77+2--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4073-70-72-65-4--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1967-67-69-67-1044.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-71-1--

    Vilips' recent performances

    • Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
    • Vilips has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Vilips has averaged -0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.094-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green142-0.655-0.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green145-0.319-0.129
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110.8640.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Total97-0.203-0.208

    Vilips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a -0.655 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
    • Vilips has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points (106th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

