Karl Vilips betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Karl Vilips of Australia plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Karl Vilips missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025, shooting 6-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Vilips' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-78
|+6
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Vilips' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 6-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Vilips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-78
|+5
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T38
|67-72-72-70
|-7
|16.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T18
|67-65-70-67
|-19
|44.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T51
|66-66-71-68
|-11
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|66
|68-70-71-77
|+2
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T40
|73-70-72-65
|-4
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T19
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|44.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
Vilips' recent performances
- Vilips has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for 18th with a score of 19-under.
- Vilips has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.328 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Vilips has averaged -0.208 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Vilips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|-0.094
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|142
|-0.655
|-0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|145
|-0.319
|-0.129
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.864
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|97
|-0.203
|-0.208
Vilips' advanced stats and rankings
- Vilips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.094 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vilips sported a -0.655 mark that ranked 142nd on TOUR. He ranked 131st with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Vilips delivered a 0.864 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 41st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.25, and he ranked 106th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Vilips has earned 60 FedExCup Regular Season points (106th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Vilips as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
