1H AGO

Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Wyndham Clark of the United States hits an approach shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

Wyndham Clark of the United States hits an approach shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Wyndham Clark withdrew from The Players Championship in 2025 but finished tied for second in 2024 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15, 2026 with hopes of building on his strong recent history at this event.

    Latest odds for Clark at The Players Championship.

    Clark's recent history at The Players Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD72--
    2024T265-65-70-69-19
    2023T2769-73-69-72-5
    2022MC73-76+5
    2021MC79-73+8

    At The Players Championship

    • In Clark's most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 72 in the first round.
    • Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 19-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Clark's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4167-68-72-74-318.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5869-70-71-72-68.750
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3573-68-68-69-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT6570-69-73-76E3.700
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1366-64-66-72-2055.200
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-70-71-68-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5667-68-72-75+2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT1267-65-67-68-1762.500
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT476-66-66-65-11300.000

    Clark's recent performances

    • Clark has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
    • Clark has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Clark has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Clark's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee99-0.080-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.2930.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green430.2350.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting154-0.676-0.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Total99-0.227-0.193

    Clark's advanced stats and rankings

    • Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.293 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Clark delivered a -0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 26.94% of the time.
    • Clark has earned 105 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Players Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

