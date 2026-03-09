Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship
Wyndham Clark of the United States hits an approach shot on the third hole during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2025 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2025 in Naples, Florida. (Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Wyndham Clark withdrew from The Players Championship in 2025 but finished tied for second in 2024 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15, 2026 with hopes of building on his strong recent history at this event.
Clark's recent history at The Players Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|72
|--
|2024
|T2
|65-65-70-69
|-19
|2023
|T27
|69-73-69-72
|-5
|2022
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|2021
|MC
|79-73
|+8
At The Players Championship
- In Clark's most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after shooting 72 in the first round.
- Clark's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for second at 19-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Clark's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|67-68-72-74
|-3
|18.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|69-70-71-72
|-6
|8.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|73-68-68-69
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T65
|70-69-73-76
|E
|3.700
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T13
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|55.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-70-71-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T56
|67-68-72-75
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T12
|67-65-67-68
|-17
|62.500
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T4
|76-66-66-65
|-11
|300.000
Clark's recent performances
- Clark has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Open Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Clark has an average of -0.069 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.199 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Clark has an average of -0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.193 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Clark's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|99
|-0.080
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.293
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|43
|0.235
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|154
|-0.676
|-0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.227
|-0.193
Clark's advanced stats and rankings
- Clark posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.080 (99th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 41st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Clark sported a 0.293 mark that ranked 49th on TOUR. He ranked 89th with a 68.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Clark delivered a -0.676 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 154th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 69th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 26.94% of the time.
- Clark has earned 105 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 76th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Clark as of the start of The Players Championship.
