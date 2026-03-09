PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
52M AGO

William Mouw betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    William Mouw will make his debut at THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years when he tees off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15. The tournament offers a $25 million purse and will be played on the iconic Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

    Latest odds for Mouw at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Mouw's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Mouw's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT668-70-68-67-1191.667
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC76-77+11--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-68-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-70-74-6--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT7170-69-70-72+12.850
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT2169-65-64-68-16--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4067-70-70-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1868-69-75-63-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-65-71-71-515.500

    Mouw's recent performances

    • Mouw has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Mouw has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Mouw has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee95-0.044-0.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green103-0.117-0.091
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green177-0.843-0.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0000.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Total144-1.004-0.803

    Mouw's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.117 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he has earned 95 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th.
    • Mouw's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.19% ranks 110th on TOUR this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

