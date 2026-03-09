William Mouw betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
William Mouw of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)
William Mouw will make his debut at THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years when he tees off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15. The tournament offers a $25 million purse and will be played on the iconic Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Mouw's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T6
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|91.667
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|66-70-74
|-6
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T71
|70-69-70-72
|+1
|2.850
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T21
|69-65-64-68
|-16
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|67-70-70-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T18
|68-69-75-63
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-71-71
|-5
|15.500
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Mouw has an average of -0.036 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.676 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged -0.803 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|95
|-0.044
|-0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.117
|-0.091
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|177
|-0.843
|-0.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.000
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|144
|-1.004
|-0.803
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.044 (95th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.2 yards ranks 44th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sports a -0.117 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 83rd with a 68.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw has delivered a 0.000 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 149th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.73, and he has earned 95 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 86th.
- Mouw's Bogey Avoidance percentage of 15.19% ranks 110th on TOUR this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
