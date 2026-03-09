Vince Whaley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Vince Whaley missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship last year, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Whaley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Whaley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Whaley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|T26
|71-67-74-68
|-8
|16.574
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|63-77-69
|-7
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|67-66-74-68
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T34
|68-65-69-66
|-14
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|64-69-68-68
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T37
|68-70-70-67
|-9
|--
Whaley's recent performances
- Whaley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- Whaley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Whaley has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.711 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Whaley has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.452
|-0.344
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|170
|-1.143
|-0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|104
|-0.069
|-0.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.977
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|128
|-0.687
|-0.672
Whaley's advanced stats and rankings
- Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -1.143 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Whaley has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
