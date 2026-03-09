PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
44M AGO

Vince Whaley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Vince Whaley of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines South Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)



    Vince Whaley missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship last year, shooting 1-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Whaley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Whaley's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC73-72+1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Whaley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Whaley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT2671-67-74-68-816.574
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-74+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC63-77-69-7--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4067-66-74-68-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT3468-65-69-66-14--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT368-68-68-70-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1764-69-68-68-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3768-70-70-67-9--

    Whaley's recent performances

    • Whaley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • Whaley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Whaley has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.711 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Whaley has averaged -0.672 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Whaley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.452-0.344
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green170-1.143-0.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green104-0.069-0.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.9770.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.687-0.672

    Whaley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Whaley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.452 (144th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.7 yards ranks 121st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Whaley sports a -1.143 mark that ranks 170th on TOUR. He ranks 169th with a 61.76% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Whaley has delivered a 0.977 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him eighth on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.94, and he ranks 124th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
    • Whaley has accumulated 29 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 138th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Whaley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

