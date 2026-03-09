Vince Whaley betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Whaley has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

Whaley has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Whaley has an average of -0.344 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.711 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.