Andrew Putnam betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Andrew Putnam of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Andrew Putnam returns to THE PLAYERS Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Putnam's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|2024
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|2023
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|2022
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|2021
|MC
|74-72
|+2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of four-over.
- Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished 53rd at three-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Putnam's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|73-71-73-73
|+2
|16.5
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|72-60-65-68
|-23
|183.75
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T25
|61-69-69-68
|-15
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T67
|73-69-70-79
|+7
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|64-70-69-70
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T65
|73-70-71-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
Putnam's recent performances
- Putnam has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Putnam has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Putnam has averaged -0.507 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.773
|-0.438
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|29
|0.499
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.318
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.945
|-0.531
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|137
|-0.901
|-0.507
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.773 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.5 yards ranks 174th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sports a 0.499 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 105th with a 67.59% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Putnam has delivered a -0.945 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranks 70th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Putnam has accumulated 200 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks 46th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
