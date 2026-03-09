Andrew Putnam betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Putnam has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.

Putnam has an average of -0.438 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.531 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.