PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
29M AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the 13th fairway during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the 13th fairway during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Viktor Hovland finished third at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Hovland at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Hovland's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC80-68+4
    2024T6273-69-71-74-1
    2023T369-71-70-68-10
    2022T971-73-68-69-7
    2021MC72-74+2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Hovland's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 10-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hovland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-72-67-72-590
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4169-73-70-69-318.75
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5870-69-71-72-68.75
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1069-70-65-68-1270
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship1268-71-67-63-11--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT767-68-69-69-7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT3274-68-67-67-4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT6373-69-73-73+47.5
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT1166-72-67-67-867.5
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D66-75-63-6--

    Hovland's recent performances

    • Hovland has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of 7-under.
    • Hovland has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hovland has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.416-0.288
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.7250.641
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.077-0.053
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.1220.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Total650.3550.397

    Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.725 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
    • Hovland has earned 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    2026 THE PLAYERS Championship preview: Betting odds and stats

    Golfbet News
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Max Homa betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW