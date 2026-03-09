Viktor Hovland betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Hovland has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of 7-under.

Hovland has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.