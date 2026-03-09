Viktor Hovland betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the 13th fairway during the first round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Viktor Hovland finished third at 10-under the last time he played in this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Hovland's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|80-68
|+4
|2024
|T62
|73-69-71-74
|-1
|2023
|T3
|69-71-70-68
|-10
|2022
|T9
|71-73-68-69
|-7
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Hovland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished third at 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hovland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-72-67-72
|-5
|90
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T41
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|18.75
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T58
|70-69-71-72
|-6
|8.75
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|69-70-65-68
|-12
|70
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|12
|68-71-67-63
|-11
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T7
|67-68-69-69
|-7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|74-68-67-67
|-4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T63
|73-69-73-73
|+4
|7.5
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T11
|66-72-67-67
|-8
|67.5
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|66-75-63
|-6
|--
Hovland's recent performances
- Hovland has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished seventh with a score of 7-under.
- Hovland has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.641 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.053 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.097 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland has averaged 0.397 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|139
|-0.416
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.725
|0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.077
|-0.053
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.122
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|65
|0.355
|0.397
Hovland's advanced stats and rankings
- Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.416 (139th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.8 yards ranked 143rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.725 mark that ranked 13th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.122 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 79th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 34th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.13, and he ranked 94th by breaking par 22.57% of the time.
- Hovland has earned 188 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 49th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.