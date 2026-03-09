Sam Burns betting profile: The Players Championship
1 Min Read
Sam Burns reacts to his shot on the second tee box during the second round of The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club on February 20, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)
Sam Burns missed the cut in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Burns' recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|2024
|T45
|73-70-65-76
|-4
|2023
|T35
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|2022
|T26
|68-69-71-76
|-4
|2021
|MC
|81-76
|+13
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Burns' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Burns' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 26th at 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Burns' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T6
|63-67-72-67
|-19
|250.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T27
|65-67-68-71
|-17
|25.273
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T13
|71-72-68-67
|-10
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|67-66-68-66
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T4
|68-67-67-68
|-10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|70-71-66-68
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T61
|71-64-67-74
|-8
|4.200
Burns' recent performances
- Burns has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Burns has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Burns has averaged -0.148 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.160
|0.135
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.125
|-0.104
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|151
|-0.379
|-0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.171
|0.147
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|-0.173
|-0.148
Burns' advanced stats and rankings
- Burns posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.160 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranked 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Burns sported a -0.125 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 87th with a 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Burns delivered a 0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.71, and he ranked 56th by breaking par 24.21% of the time.
- Burns has earned 275 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 38th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Players Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.