Sam Burns betting profile: The Players Championship

Burns has finished in the top five once and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.

Burns has an average of 0.135 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.104 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.147 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.