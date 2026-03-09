Cameron Young betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Young has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.

Young has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.