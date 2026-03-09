PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
17M AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Cameron Young finished tied for 61st at six-over in last year's THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Young at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Young's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6170-70-81-73+6
    2024T5470-69-73-74-2
    2023T5171-73-68-74-2
    2022MC71-77+4

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Young's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of six-over.
    • Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 51st at two-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Young's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT367-73-67-69-12337.500
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT772-68-66-66-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5568-70-71-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-69-69-71-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT2270-68-72-68-1037.300
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT972-67-70-67-12--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT467-62-71-66-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1174-66-65-70-5--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude Championship569-65-71-64-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham Championship163-62-65-68-22500.000

    Young's recent performances

    • Young has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
    • Young has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Young has averaged 1.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6850.649
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.2310.221
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0930.088
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting760.1260.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161.1351.078

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    • Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.685 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.231 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Young delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
    • Young has earned 573 FedExCup Regular Season points (12th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.22% (36th).

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

