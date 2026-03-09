Cameron Young betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Cameron Young finished tied for 61st at six-over in last year's THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Young's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|70-70-81-73
|+6
|2024
|T54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|2023
|T51
|71-73-68-74
|-2
|2022
|MC
|71-77
|+4
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Young's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of six-over.
- Young's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 51st at two-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Young's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|67-73-67-69
|-12
|337.500
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|72-68-66-66
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|68-70-71-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T22
|70-68-72-68
|-10
|37.300
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T9
|72-67-70-67
|-12
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|67-62-71-66
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|11
|74-66-65-70
|-5
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|69-65-71-64
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|63-62-65-68
|-22
|500.000
Young's recent performances
- Young has finished in the top five four times and in the top 10 six times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Young has an average of 0.649 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.221 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Young has averaged 1.078 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.685
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.231
|0.221
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|76
|0.093
|0.088
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.126
|0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|1.135
|1.078
Young's advanced stats and rankings
- Young posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.685 (sixth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 48th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Young sported a 0.231 mark that ranked 58th on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 70.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Young delivered a 0.126 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 48th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.50, and he ranked 28th by breaking par 25.83% of the time.
- Young has earned 573 FedExCup Regular Season points (12th) this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.22% (36th).
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
