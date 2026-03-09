PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
22M AGO

Marco Penge betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Marco Penge of England lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Marco Penge returns to THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15. The tournament features a $25 million purse with Rory McIlroy defending his title after winning at 12-under in 2025.

    Latest odds for Penge at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This marks Penge's first appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Penge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1666-64-74-70-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6473-68-72-71-47.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-75+4--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-73+4--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-72+4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT265-67-69-66-13--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipT2869-71-74-69-1--

    Penge's recent performances

    • Penge has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
    • Penge has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Penge has averaged -0.585 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Penge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.7280.571
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150-0.760-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green129-0.173-0.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.538-0.423
    Average Strokes Gained: Total132-0.744-0.585

    Penge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.728 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.760 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
    • Penge has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.44% ranked 166th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

