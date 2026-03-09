Marco Penge betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Marco Penge of England lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 22, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Marco Penge returns to THE PLAYERS Championship for the first time in the past five years, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15. The tournament features a $25 million purse with Rory McIlroy defending his title after winning at 12-under in 2025.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This marks Penge's first appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Penge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|66-64-74-70
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T64
|73-68-72-71
|-4
|7.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|65-67-69-66
|-13
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|T28
|69-71-74-69
|-1
|--
Penge's recent performances
- Penge has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Penge has an average of 0.571 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.596 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Penge has averaged -0.585 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Penge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.728
|0.571
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|150
|-0.760
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.173
|-0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.538
|-0.423
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|132
|-0.744
|-0.585
Penge's advanced stats and rankings
- Penge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.728 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.8 yards ranked 11th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Penge sported a -0.760 mark that ranked 150th on TOUR. He ranked 150th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Penge delivered a -0.538 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 147th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 158th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.92, and he ranked 128th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Penge has accumulated 76 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 98th, while his Bogey Avoidance percentage of 19.44% ranked 166th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Penge as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
