Tony Finau betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Tony Finau missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025, shooting 8-over. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving his performance at this tournament.
Finau's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|2024
|T45
|69-72-69-74
|-4
|2023
|T19
|73-72-66-71
|-6
|2022
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|2021
|MC
|78-69
|+3
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 19th at 6-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-69-68-69
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|18
|64-72-70-66
|-16
|65.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|72-67-71-66
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-68-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T64
|69-68-73-76
|+6
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T44
|70-65-70-71
|-4
|9.045
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T56
|70-68-72-75
|+1
|10.500
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 12-under.
- Finau has an average of -0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.205 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.090 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.419 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.563 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.240
|-0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|98
|-0.058
|0.205
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|68
|0.134
|0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.313
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|79
|0.149
|0.563
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.240 (123rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.2 yards ranks 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.058 mark that ranks 98th on TOUR. He ranks 126th with a 66.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a 0.313 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 38th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.16, and he ranks 46th by breaking par 24.85% of the time.
- Finau has earned 156 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 57th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.