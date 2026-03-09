PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Min Woo Lee betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Min Woo Lee of Australia lines up his putt on the 11th hole during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 29, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Min Woo Lee finished tied for 20th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Lee at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Lee's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2067-66-78-73-4
    2024T5473-70-73-70-2
    2023T668-70-66-76-8

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Lee's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Lee's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT669-71-68-70-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1269-65-74-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT267-65-70-65-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2871-65-68-73-726.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3862-71-69-70-1615.500
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT1073-65-67-68-11--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT6876-72-72-70+10--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1363-73-68-66-1854.167

    Lee's recent performances

    • Lee has finished in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Lee has an average of 0.526 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Lee has averaged 1.415 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lee's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5870.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green780.1160.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150.4580.412
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.4110.370
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.5731.415

    Lee's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.587 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 317.7 yards ranks ninth on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sports a 0.116 mark that ranks 78th on TOUR. He ranks 67th with a 69.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.411 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 42nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.30, and he ranks seventh by breaking par 28.33% of the time.
    • Lee currently ranks sixth with 755 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 21st in Bogey Avoidance at 11.39%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

