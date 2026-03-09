PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
57M AGO

Tom Hoge betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Tom Hoge finished tied for third at 10-under at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Hoge at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Hoge's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T371-70-71-66-10
    2024T5467-69-75-75-2
    2023T378-68-62-70-10
    2022T3366-71-72-76-3
    2021T2269-71-71-72-5

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Hoge's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hoge's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC73-72+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1465-68-70-68-1785.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT7071-68-77-74+22.850
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT864-68-65-70-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT4069-69-70-67-512.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-68-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-66-70-67-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4268-70-68-70-8--

    Hoge's recent performances

    • Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
    • Hoge has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hoge has averaged -0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.392-0.493
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green750.1300.036
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.478-0.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.3420.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total109-0.398-0.786

    Hoge's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.392 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.130 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoge delivered a 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
    • Hoge has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

