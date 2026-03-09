Tom Hoge betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Tom Hoge hits his tee shot on the first tee during the final round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 15, 2026 in Pebble Beach, California. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Tom Hoge finished tied for third at 10-under at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Hoge's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T3
|71-70-71-66
|-10
|2024
|T54
|67-69-75-75
|-2
|2023
|T3
|78-68-62-70
|-10
|2022
|T33
|66-71-72-76
|-3
|2021
|T22
|69-71-71-72
|-5
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Hoge's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for third after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hoge's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|65-68-70-68
|-17
|85.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T70
|71-68-77-74
|+2
|2.850
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|64-68-65-70
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T40
|69-69-70-67
|-5
|12.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-66-70-67
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T42
|68-70-68-70
|-8
|--
Hoge's recent performances
- Hoge has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 21-under.
- Hoge has an average of -0.493 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.036 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hoge has averaged -0.786 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hoge's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.392
|-0.493
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|75
|0.130
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.478
|-0.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.342
|0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|109
|-0.398
|-0.786
Hoge's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoge posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.392 (137th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.8 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoge sported a 0.130 mark that ranked 75th on TOUR. He ranked 149th with a 64.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoge delivered a 0.342 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 27th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 40th by breaking par 25.25% of the time.
- Hoge has earned 175 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 50th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoge as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
