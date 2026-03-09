Rory McIlroy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

McIlroy has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.

McIlroy has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.