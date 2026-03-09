PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
39M AGO

Rory McIlroy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 6, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)



    Rory McIlroy won THE PLAYERS Championship last year with a score of 12-under. He'll return to TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 as the defending champion looking to repeat at the 2026 tournament.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    McIlroy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025167-68-73-68-12
    2024T1965-73-69-72-9
    2023MC76-73+5
    2022T3373-73-73-66-3
    2021MC79-75+10

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 12-under.
    

    McIlroy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardW/D72-68-4--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT266-65-69-67-17375.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1468-67-72-64-1785.000
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2366-67-71-70-6--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1270-66-71-70-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT770-69-66-69-10225.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT268-65-66-68-13245.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT664-71-68-65-12250.000
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT1974-72-74-67+758.250
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-78+9--

    McIlroy's recent performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee90.6230.508
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green60.9740.608
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green210.406-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.330-0.034
    Average Strokes Gained: Total12.3331.057

    McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McIlroy ranks first on TOUR with a 2.333 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, while his 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark places him ninth.
    • His Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranks 10th on TOUR this season.
    • McIlroy's 0.974 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average ranks sixth on TOUR, while his 72.78% Greens in Regulation rate places him 27th.
    • Around the greens, McIlroy's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranks 21st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, McIlroy has a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks first with an 8.33% Bogey Avoidance rate and second by breaking par 31.11% of the time.
    • McIlroy has earned 460 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 21st on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

