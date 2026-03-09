Rory McIlroy betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland watches his tee shot on the 14th hole during the second round of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 6, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy won THE PLAYERS Championship last year with a score of 12-under. He'll return to TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 as the defending champion looking to repeat at the 2026 tournament.
McIlroy's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|67-68-73-68
|-12
|2024
|T19
|65-73-69-72
|-9
|2023
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|2022
|T33
|73-73-73-66
|-3
|2021
|MC
|79-75
|+10
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he won the tournament after posting a score of 12-under.
McIlroy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|W/D
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T2
|66-65-69-67
|-17
|375.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T14
|68-67-72-64
|-17
|85.000
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T23
|66-67-71-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T12
|70-66-71-70
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T7
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|225.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T2
|68-65-66-68
|-13
|245.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T6
|64-71-68-65
|-12
|250.000
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T19
|74-72-74-67
|+7
|58.250
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-78
|+9
|--
McIlroy's recent performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 four times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for second with a score of 17-under.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.508 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.608 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.024 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has averaged 1.057 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.623
|0.508
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.974
|0.608
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|21
|0.406
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.330
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.333
|1.057
McIlroy's advanced stats and rankings
- McIlroy ranks first on TOUR with a 2.333 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, while his 0.623 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark places him ninth.
- His Driving Distance of 317.5 yards ranks 10th on TOUR this season.
- McIlroy's 0.974 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average ranks sixth on TOUR, while his 72.78% Greens in Regulation rate places him 27th.
- Around the greens, McIlroy's 0.406 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average ranks 21st on TOUR.
- On the greens, McIlroy has a 0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 50th on TOUR. He ranks first with an 8.33% Bogey Avoidance rate and second by breaking par 31.11% of the time.
- McIlroy has earned 460 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks 21st on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
