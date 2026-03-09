Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark at this prestigious tournament.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Olesen's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Olesen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|70-69-68-73
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|67-70
|-5
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-70-69-74
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T14
|66-68-67-66
|-21
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T3
|65-70-65-68
|-16
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T14
|68-70-67-69
|-14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|68-67-72-72
|-1
|4.200
Olesen's recent performances
- Olesen has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
- Olesen has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Olesen has averaged -0.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.194
|0.151
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.778
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|149
|-0.375
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|143
|-0.499
|-0.341
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.098
|-0.120
Olesen's advanced stats and rankings
- Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.778 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.63, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Olesen has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 160th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.