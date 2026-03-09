PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Thorbjørn Olesen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

ThorbjÃ¸rn Olesen of Denmark plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Thorbjørn Olesen has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Olesen at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Olesen's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Olesen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT4070-69-68-73-411.375
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-70E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC67-70-5--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2969-70-69-74-2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1466-68-67-66-21--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT365-70-65-68-16--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT1468-70-67-69-14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6268-67-72-72-14.200

    Olesen's recent performances

    • Olesen has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 16-under.
    • Olesen has an average of 0.151 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.329 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.341 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Olesen has averaged -0.120 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Olesen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1940.151
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120.7780.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green149-0.375-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting143-0.499-0.341
    Average Strokes Gained: Total840.098-0.120

    Olesen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Olesen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.194 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.7 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Olesen sports a 0.778 mark that ranks 12th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Olesen has delivered a -0.499 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 143rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 177th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.63, and he ranks 169th by breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Olesen has earned 11 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 160th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Olesen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

