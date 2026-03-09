PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
23M AGO

Johnny Keefer betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

Johnny Keefer of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the WM Phoenix Open 2026 at TPC Scottsdale on February 05, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

    Johnny Keefer has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark at this prestigious event.

    Latest odds for Keefer at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • This will be Keefer's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Keefer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4169-72-69-69-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4370-69-73-70-611.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT2768-65-69-69-1725.273
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT6168-71-70-69-24.400
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT765-64-67-68-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC66-74-4--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT6176-69-77-77+19--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-72E--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+7--

    Keefer's recent performances

    • Keefer has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 18-under.
    • Keefer has an average of 0.547 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.505 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.376 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Keefer has averaged 0.147 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Keefer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee70.6600.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.6000.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green171-0.633-0.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting136-0.451-0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Total770.1770.147

    Keefer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Keefer has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.660 (seventh) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.1 yards ranks 12th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Keefer sports a 0.600 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks first with a 76.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Keefer has delivered a -0.633 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 171st on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Keefer has posted a -0.451 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 136th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 178th with a Putts Per Round average of 30.67.
    • Keefer has earned 53 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Keefer as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

