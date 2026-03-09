Garrick Higgo betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Garrick Higgo of South Africa plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Garrick Higgo withdrew from THE PLAYERS Championship in 2024 after shooting an opening-round 73. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this tournament.
Higgo's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|WD
|73
|-
|2023
|T44
|70-73-68-74
|-3
|2022
|MC
|74-74
|+4
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Higgo's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he withdrew after shooting 73 in the opening round.
- Higgo's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 44th at 3-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Higgo's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T40
|71-71-67-71
|-4
|11.375
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-76
|+10
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-78
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T4
|68-65-61-68
|-26
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|71-65-68-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|65-66-67-68
|-22
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T7
|69-68-66-71
|-14
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
Higgo's recent performances
- Higgo has finished in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- Higgo has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished second with a score of 22-under.
- Higgo has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.865 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.160 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.733 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Higgo has averaged -1.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Higgo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.086
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.933
|-0.865
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|129
|-0.173
|-0.160
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|161
|-0.790
|-0.733
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|166
|-1.810
|-1.680
Higgo's advanced stats and rankings
- Higgo has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.086 (83rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 294.7 yards ranks 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Higgo sports a -0.933 mark that ranks 161st on TOUR. He ranks 170th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Higgo has delivered a -0.790 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 161st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranks 178th by breaking par 15.87% of the time.
- Higgo has earned 19 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 150th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Higgo as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
