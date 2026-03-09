PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
55M AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)



    Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 38th at one-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Pendrith's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3869-70-73-75-1
    2024MC75-75+6
    2023T6967-73-72-80+4
    2022T1368-71-74-69-6

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Pendrith's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of one-under.
    • Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at six-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Pendrith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3873-73-71-71E21.083
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4569-70-73-71-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3471-69-69-67-1225.167
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-72-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-68-71-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT669-68-68-64-1186.000
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1570-68-71-69-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2869-69-65-72-5--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT6868-69-71-69-73.125
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-70+3--

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
    • Pendrith has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2950.251
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green660.2010.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green820.080-0.098
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting107-0.144-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Total620.432-0.005

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith has a 0.201 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 70.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 25.13% of the time.
    • Pendrith ranks 58th this season with 148 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 106th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.08%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

