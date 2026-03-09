Taylor Pendrith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the ninth tee during the third round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 21, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Taylor Pendrith finished tied for 38th at one-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Pendrith's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T38
|69-70-73-75
|-1
|2024
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2023
|T69
|67-73-72-80
|+4
|2022
|T13
|68-71-74-69
|-6
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Pendrith's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of one-under.
- Pendrith's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 13th at six-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Pendrith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T38
|73-73-71-71
|E
|21.083
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|69-70-73-71
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|71-69-69-67
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-68-71
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T6
|69-68-68-64
|-11
|86.000
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|70-68-71-69
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|69-69-65-72
|-5
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T68
|68-69-71-69
|-7
|3.125
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 11-under.
- Pendrith has an average of 0.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.181 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.005 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.295
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|66
|0.201
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|82
|0.080
|-0.098
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|107
|-0.144
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|62
|0.432
|-0.005
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
- Pendrith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.295 (47th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.9 yards ranks 24th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pendrith has a 0.201 mark that ranks 66th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 70.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pendrith has delivered a -0.144 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 107th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 124th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.33, and he ranks 42nd by breaking par 25.13% of the time.
- Pendrith ranks 58th this season with 148 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 106th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.08%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
