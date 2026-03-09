PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Taylor Moore of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Taylor Moore finished tied for 33rd at two-under at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Moore at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Moore's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3371-68-73-74-2
    2024T3172-68-70-71-7
    2023T3570-75-65-74-4
    2022MC74-80+10

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Moore's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of two-under.
    • Moore's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at seven-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Moore's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT4471-74-72-73+216.500
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT267-67-67-68-15208.333
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT4968-71-73-71-57.500
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT5670-68-66-70-145.200
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT2167-65-68-70-18--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT6371-65-75-73E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5675-68-74-68+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--

    Moore's recent performances

    • Moore had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Moore has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.435 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.5260.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green155-0.813-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.5660.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.3900.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Total470.6700.435

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.526 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.813 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
    • Moore has earned 238 FedExCup Regular Season points (41st) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.07% (seventh) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

