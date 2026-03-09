Taylor Moore betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Taylor Moore of The United States plays his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Taylor Moore finished tied for 33rd at two-under at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Moore's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|2024
|T31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|2023
|T35
|70-75-65-74
|-4
|2022
|MC
|74-80
|+10
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Moore's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of two-under.
- Moore's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 31st at seven-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Moore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T44
|71-74-72-73
|+2
|16.500
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|67-67-67-68
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T49
|68-71-73-71
|-5
|7.500
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|70-68-66-70
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T21
|67-65-68-70
|-18
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T63
|71-65-75-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|75-68-74-68
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
Moore's recent performances
- Moore had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- He has an average of 0.340 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of -0.526 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.368 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Moore has an average of 0.254 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.435 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.526
|0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|155
|-0.813
|-0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.566
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|42
|0.390
|0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|47
|0.670
|0.435
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.526 (25th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 315.9 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Moore sported a -0.813 mark that ranked 155th on TOUR. He ranked 156th with a 64.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.390 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.69, and he ranked 132nd by breaking par 21.53% of the time.
- Moore has earned 238 FedExCup Regular Season points (41st) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.07% (seventh) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
