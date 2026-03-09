PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Gary Woodland betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Gary Woodland returns to THE PLAYERS Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Woodland at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Woodland's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC78-78+12
    20247270-73-74-74+3
    2023T5472-70-71-74-1
    2022MC71-79+6
    2021MC70-76+2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Woodland's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 1-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Woodland's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-72+2--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6469-71-73-70-14.100
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-72-1--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express7266-69-69-75-92.800
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-73+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7277-73-71-70+7--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-70-69-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2367-64-70-70-936.375
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2067-68-68-66-1541.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6069-69-70-73+14.600

    Woodland's recent performances

    • Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
    • Woodland has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Woodland has averaged -0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.5540.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green144-0.690-0.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green175-0.748-0.590
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.2060.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total127-0.679-0.533

    Woodland's advanced stats and rankings

    • Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.554 (19th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 327.7 yards ranked first on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Woodland sported a -0.690 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
    • Woodland has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points (173rd) in 2026.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

