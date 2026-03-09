Gary Woodland betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after a birdie on the fifth hole during the final round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2025 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 30, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Gary Woodland returns to THE PLAYERS Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Woodland's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|78-78
|+12
|2024
|72
|70-73-74-74
|+3
|2023
|T54
|72-70-71-74
|-1
|2022
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|2021
|MC
|70-76
|+2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 54th at 1-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4.100
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|72
|66-69-69-75
|-9
|2.800
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|77-73-71-70
|+7
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-70-69-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T23
|67-64-70-70
|-9
|36.375
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|67-68-68-66
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T60
|69-69-70-73
|+1
|4.600
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 19th with a score of 9-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.538 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged -0.533 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.554
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|144
|-0.690
|-0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|175
|-0.748
|-0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.206
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|127
|-0.679
|-0.533
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.554 (19th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 327.7 yards ranked first on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Woodland sported a -0.690 mark that ranked 144th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 65.87% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.206 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 65th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 141st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.57, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
- Woodland has earned 7 FedExCup Regular Season points (173rd) in 2026.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
