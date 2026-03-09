PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The PLAYERS Championship

Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Takumi Kanaya has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Kanaya at The PLAYERS Championship.

    At the PLAYERS Championship

    • This is Kanaya's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kanaya's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenMC77-69+2--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT1773-66-67-70-846
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT6071-68-73-70-24.7
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-71+2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC67-70-69-10--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3166-66-73-69-621.3
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-71-3--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT366-70-66-72-10--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-69-74-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3366-68-68-72-10--

    Kanaya's recent performances

    • Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
    • Kanaya has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kanaya has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.4760.424
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.857-0.757
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green900.024-0.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.6640.449
    Average Strokes Gained: Total700.3060.095

    Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya has a -0.857 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
    • Kanaya has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The PLAYERS Championship.

