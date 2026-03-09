Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The PLAYERS Championship
Takumi Kanaya of Japan plays a shot on the first hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open 2026 at Torrey Pines Golf Course on January 30, 2026 in La Jolla, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Takumi Kanaya has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in this prestigious tournament.
At the PLAYERS Championship
- This is Kanaya's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kanaya's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|77-69
|+2
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|73-66-67-70
|-8
|46
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T60
|71-68-73-70
|-2
|4.7
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|67-70-69
|-10
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|66-66-73-69
|-6
|21.3
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-3
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T3
|66-70-66-72
|-10
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-69-74
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T33
|66-68-68-72
|-10
|--
Kanaya's recent performances
- Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.
- Kanaya has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kanaya has averaged 0.095 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kanaya's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.476
|0.424
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.857
|-0.757
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|90
|0.024
|-0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.664
|0.449
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|70
|0.306
|0.095
Kanaya's advanced stats and rankings
- Kanaya has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.476 (29th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.5 yards ranks 111th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kanaya has a -0.857 mark that ranks 159th on TOUR. He ranks 143rd with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kanaya has delivered a 0.664 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 23rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 56th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.58, and he ranks 146th by breaking par 20.47% of the time.
- Kanaya has earned 72 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 102nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kanaya as of the start of The PLAYERS Championship.
