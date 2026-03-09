Takumi Kanaya betting profile: The PLAYERS Championship

Kanaya has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 10-under.

Kanaya has an average of 0.424 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.757 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.