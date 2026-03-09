PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Alex Noren betting profile: The Players Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Alex Noren of Sweden plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)



    Alex Noren finished tied for 19th at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Noren at The Players Championship.

    Noren's recent history at The Players Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T1971-70-70-68-9
    2023MC77-72+5
    2022T2669-75-71-69-4
    2021MC78-70+4

    At The Players Championship

    • In Noren's most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of nine-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Noren's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2472-72-69-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-66-67-66-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2968-70-66-71-1331.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-69E--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC68-69-72-7--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC67-74-1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2769-65-73-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT362-70-69-64-15162.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenT770-62-65-68-1985.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-74+1--

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Noren has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren has averaged 0.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee107-0.113-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1860.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green250.3840.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting560.2710.223
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.7290.601

    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    • Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a 0.186 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
    • Noren ranks 52nd with 172 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Players Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

