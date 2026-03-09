Alex Noren betting profile: The Players Championship

Noren has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Noren has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Noren has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.