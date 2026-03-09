Alex Noren betting profile: The Players Championship
Alex Noren of Sweden plays his second shot on the first hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Alex Noren finished tied for 19th at nine-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Noren's recent history at The Players Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|2023
|MC
|77-72
|+5
|2022
|T26
|69-75-71-69
|-4
|2021
|MC
|78-70
|+4
At The Players Championship
- In Noren's most recent appearance at The Players Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 19th after posting a score of nine-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|72-72-69-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-66-67-66
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T29
|68-70-66-71
|-13
|31.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-69
|E
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-69-72
|-7
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|67-74
|-1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|69-65-73-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T3
|62-70-69-64
|-15
|162.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|70-62-65-68
|-19
|85.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top-20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Noren has an average of -0.094 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.155 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.316 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has an average of 0.223 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.601 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|107
|-0.113
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.186
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|25
|0.384
|0.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|56
|0.271
|0.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.729
|0.601
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.113 (107th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.5 yards ranks 159th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sports a 0.186 mark that ranks 68th on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 68.30% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren has delivered a 0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 56th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 51st by breaking par 24.51% of the time.
- Noren ranks 52nd with 172 FedExCup Regular Season points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Players Championship.
