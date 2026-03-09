Sungjae Im betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im finished tied for 61st at 6-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Im's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T61
|76-66-76-76
|+6
|2024
|T31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|2023
|T6
|75-69-64-72
|-8
|2022
|T55
|72-72-70-76
|+2
|2021
|T17
|72-66-77-66
|-7
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Im's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 6-over.
- Im's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Im's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-70-67-68
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T27
|68-67-77-68
|E
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T40
|71-75-77-67
|+10
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|71-64-71-67
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T27
|64-64-73-71
|-8
|30.250
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|71-71-67-75
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-76
|+2
|--
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-under.
- Im has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.881 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Im has averaged -0.717 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.103
|0.113
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.260
|-0.881
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.127
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.574
|-0.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.917
|-0.717
Im's advanced stats and rankings
- Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards is among his key statistics.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -2.260 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he breaks par 19.44% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.