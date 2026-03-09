PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Sungjae Im betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Betting Profile

Sungjae Im of South Korea reacts after making a birdie on the second hole during the third round of the Truist Championship 2025 at The Wissahickon at Philadelphia Cricket Club on May 10, 2025 in Flourtown, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im finished tied for 61st at 6-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Im at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Im's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6176-66-76-76+6
    2024T3170-72-69-70-7
    2023T675-69-64-72-8
    2022T5572-72-70-76+2
    2021T1772-66-77-66-7

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Im's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 6-over.
    • Im's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at 8-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Im's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-72+4--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2071-70-67-68-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2768-67-77-68E--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT4071-75-77-67+10--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1771-64-71-67-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT2764-64-73-71-830.250
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC71-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5271-71-67-75E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-76+2--

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 7-under.
    • Im has an average of 0.113 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.881 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has averaged -0.717 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.1030.113
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.260-0.881
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.1270.141
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.574-0.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.917-0.717

    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.103 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.3 yards is among his key statistics.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Im sported a -2.260 mark. He has a 55.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Im has delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he breaks par 19.44% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

