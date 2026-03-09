Justin Thomas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.

Thomas has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.