49M AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Thomas of the United States reacts to a birdie on the 15th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021 with a score of 14-under. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of recapturing that form at the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Thomas at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Thomas's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3378-62-73-73-2
    2024MC71-74+1
    2023T6073-73-71-71E
    2022T3372-69-72-72-3
    2021171-71-64-68-14

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Thomas's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 2-under.
    • Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 14-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Thomas's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-79+14--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship6972-70-72-75+1--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT764-69-69-65-13--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3374-70-68-74+6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT2868-72-70-65-5--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT3472-69-69-71-325.667
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2269-70-71-65-531.875
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT967-64-73-67-9151.667
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 1, 2025the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3180-69-71-73+526.714

    Thomas's recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
    • Thomas has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has averaged -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--3.227-0.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.587-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-2.0370.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--3.140-0.491
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--6.917-0.899

    Thomas's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -3.227 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.0 yards provides length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has struggled with a -2.587 mark. He has hit 44.44% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -3.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time with a 38.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

