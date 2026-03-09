Justin Thomas betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Justin Thomas of the United States reacts to a birdie on the 15th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 23, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas won THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021 with a score of 14-under. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of recapturing that form at the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Thomas's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T33
|78-62-73-73
|-2
|2024
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|2023
|T60
|73-73-71-71
|E
|2022
|T33
|72-69-72-72
|-3
|2021
|1
|71-71-64-68
|-14
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Thomas's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 2-under.
- Thomas's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won at 14-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Thomas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-79
|+14
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|69
|72-70-72-75
|+1
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T7
|64-69-69-65
|-13
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T33
|74-70-68-74
|+6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T28
|68-72-70-65
|-5
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T34
|72-69-69-71
|-3
|25.667
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|69-70-71-65
|-5
|31.875
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T9
|67-64-73-67
|-9
|151.667
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 1, 2025
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T31
|80-69-71-73
|+5
|26.714
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 13-under.
- Thomas has an average of -0.279 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.713 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has averaged -0.899 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-3.227
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.587
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|2.037
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-3.140
|-0.491
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-6.917
|-0.899
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -3.227 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 319.0 yards provides length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thomas has struggled with a -2.587 mark. He has hit 44.44% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Thomas has delivered a -3.140 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 30.00 Putts Per Round, and he has broken par 16.67% of the time with a 38.89% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
