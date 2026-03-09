Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Kristoffer Reitan of Norway plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 for THE PLAYERS Championship. This marks his first appearance at the tournament in the past five years.
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- This is Reitan's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Reitan's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T17
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|46.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-67-75-67
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|67-73-74-66
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-80
|+15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T30
|72-68-68-72
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T13
|71-65-68-69
|-7
|--
Reitan's recent performances
- Reitan has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 7-under.
- Reitan has an average of 0.275 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.505 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Reitan has averaged -0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.382
|0.275
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|146
|-0.701
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|114
|-0.108
|-0.079
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.165
|-0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|121
|-0.593
|-0.428
Reitan's advanced stats and rankings
- Reitan posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.382 (37th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.6 yards ranked 40th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sported a -0.701 mark that ranked 146th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Reitan delivered a -0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 126th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.36, and he ranked 140th by breaking par 21.03% of the time.
- Reitan has earned 81 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 94th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.