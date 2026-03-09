Steven Fisk betting profile: The Players Championship
1 Min Read
Steven Fisk of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 27, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Steven Fisk has not competed in The Players Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with his sights set on making his mark in the 2026 tournament.
At The Players Championship
- This is Fisk's first time competing in The Players Championship in the past five years.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fisk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T37
|69-70-69-71
|-5
|18.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|70-70-74-69
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|68-72-68
|-8
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-67
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T29
|69-73-72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|66-70-70-69
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|1
|70-65-65-64
|-24
|--
Fisk's recent performances
- Fisk has one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished first with a score of 24-under.
- Fisk has an average of -0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.140 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fisk has averaged -0.461 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fisk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.553
|-0.445
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.179
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|42
|0.240
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|102
|-0.084
|-0.067
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.576
|-0.461
Fisk's advanced stats and rankings
- Fisk has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.553 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fisk sports a -0.179 mark that ranks 108th on TOUR. He ranks 103rd with a 67.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fisk has delivered a -0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 102nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
- Fisk has earned 26 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 144th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fisk as of the start of The Players Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.