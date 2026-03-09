PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Stephan Jaeger betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 20th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Jaeger at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Jaeger's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2068-71-70-75-4
    2024MC72-72E
    2023T4474-72-69-70-3
    2022MC77-75+8

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Jaeger's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Jaeger's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-73+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6769-74-72-70-36.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2870-66-69-72-726.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT565-75-65-68-15105.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-66-70-9--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC71-67-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT1172-65-67-66-14--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4469-69-71-70-9--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT4872-69-69-69-1--

    Jaeger's recent performances

    • Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
    • Jaeger has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Jaeger has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee113-0.158-0.130
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.070-0.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green540.1910.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting800.1160.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.0790.065

    Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings

    • Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger has a -0.070 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 25.49% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

