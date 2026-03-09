Stephan Jaeger betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Stephan Jaeger of Germany plays his shot from the 12th tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Stephan Jaeger finished tied for 20th at 4-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Jaeger's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|68-71-70-75
|-4
|2024
|MC
|72-72
|E
|2023
|T44
|74-72-69-70
|-3
|2022
|MC
|77-75
|+8
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Jaeger's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Jaeger's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T67
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|6.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T28
|70-66-69-72
|-7
|26.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T5
|65-75-65-68
|-15
|105.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-66-70
|-9
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T11
|72-65-67-66
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|69-69-71-70
|-9
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T48
|72-69-69-69
|-1
|--
Jaeger's recent performances
- Jaeger has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 15-under.
- Jaeger has an average of -0.130 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.058 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Jaeger has averaged 0.065 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Jaeger's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|113
|-0.158
|-0.130
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.070
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|54
|0.191
|0.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|80
|0.116
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.079
|0.065
Jaeger's advanced stats and rankings
- Jaeger has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.158 (113th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranks 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Jaeger has a -0.070 mark that ranks 100th on TOUR. He ranks 66th with a 69.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Jaeger has delivered a 0.116 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 80th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.65, and he ranks 36th by breaking par 25.49% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Jaeger as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.