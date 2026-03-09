Si Woo Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Si Woo Kim finished tied for 38th at one-under last year at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T38
|71-70-78-68
|-1
|2024
|T6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|2023
|T27
|69-74-68-72
|-5
|2022
|WD
|76
|-
|2021
|T9
|72-70-67-71
|-8
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of one-under.
- Kim's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for sixth at 15-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|71-71-71-70
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T34
|68-72-70-69
|-5
|25.167
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|67-74-72-65
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-62-66-68
|-15
|125.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|68-66-69-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|63-65-66-72
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T11
|69-66-68-67
|-10
|67.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T4
|65-67-65-66
|-19
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T20
|71-64-69-72
|-8
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T19
|71-69-73-67
|E
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Kim has finished in the top-five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.397 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.995 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged 1.175 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.552
|0.397
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|1.198
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|51
|0.197
|0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.629
|-0.503
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.318
|1.175
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.552 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 1.198 mark that ranked second on TOUR. He ranked 25th with a 72.82% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.629 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 86th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.86, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 27.38% of the time.
- Kim has earned 627 FedExCup Regular Season points (ninth) and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.91% (16th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
