30M AGO

S.H. Kim betting profile: The Players Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

S.H. Kim of South Korea prepares to play his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

S.H. Kim of South Korea prepares to play his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the Puerto Rico Open 2026 at Grand Reserve Golf Club on March 06, 2026 in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    S.H. Kim returns to THE PLAYERS Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Kim looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Kim's recent history at The Players Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-71+1
    2023MC77-76+9

    At The Players Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-68-69-71-66.922
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC74-72+4--
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT5470-71-68-72-35.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open6368-72-72-74-24.400
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT1863-66-74-66-1944.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1363-68-72-68-954.167
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2867-73-72-67-116.956
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-84+7--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.216 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.716 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.351 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1870.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green157-0.840-0.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green550.1870.080
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.4370.070
    Average Strokes Gained: Total92-0.029-0.351

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.187 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sports a -0.840 mark that ranks 157th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 65.40% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivers a 0.437 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 66th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.68, and he ranks 103rd by breaking par 22.47% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 115 FedExCup Regular Season points (71st) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

