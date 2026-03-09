PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
43M AGO

Michael Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)



    Michael Kim returns to THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15, looking to improve after missing the cut in each of his last two appearances. The tournament offers a $25 million purse with Rory McIlroy defending his title from 2025.

    Latest odds for Kim at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC75-69E
    2024MC68-80+4

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Kim's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3375-69-71-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7268-70-71-79E5.250
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-65-72-67-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC71-68-68-9--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3167-68-74-65-621.333
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5672-70-75-68+1--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship1068-66-70-70-6--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5972-72-72-67+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6266-68-69-76-14.200

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tenth with a score of 6-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.563-0.285
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green820.074-0.031
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.095-0.116
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.160-0.211
    Average Strokes Gained: Total112-0.424-0.643

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.563 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.074 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

