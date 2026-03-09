Michael Kim betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Michael Kim of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 17, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Michael Kim returns to THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15, looking to improve after missing the cut in each of his last two appearances. The tournament offers a $25 million purse with Rory McIlroy defending his title from 2025.
Kim's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|75-69
|E
|2024
|MC
|68-80
|+4
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Kim's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|75-69-71-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|72
|68-70-71-79
|E
|5.250
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-65-72-67
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|71-68-68
|-9
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|67-68-74-65
|-6
|21.333
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T56
|72-70-75-68
|+1
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-66-70-70
|-6
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|72-72-72-67
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|66-68-69-76
|-1
|4.200
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the BMW Championship, where he finished tenth with a score of 6-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.285 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.031 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.643 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.563
|-0.285
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|82
|0.074
|-0.031
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.095
|-0.116
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.160
|-0.211
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|112
|-0.424
|-0.643
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.563 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 300.0 yards ranked 116th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.074 mark that ranked 82nd on TOUR. He ranked 141st with a 65.34% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a 0.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 71st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.90, and he ranked 78th by breaking par 23.28% of the time.
- Kim has earned 96 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 85th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
