1H AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Shane Lowry finished tied for 20th at four-under last year at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Lowry at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Lowry's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2072-71-74-67-4
    2024T1971-70-72-66-9
    2023T3577-69-68-70-4
    2022T1373-70-67-72-6
    2021868-74-69-68-9

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Lowry's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of four-under.
    • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished eighth at nine-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Lowry's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-73+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT270-67-63-69-15208.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2473-68-69-67-741.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT867-69-67-67-18147.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT1370-63-68-69-10--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT2370-69-75-67+1--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5973-68-71-71+3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT4070-72-74-66-220.300
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4572-73-66-69E14.357
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-78+17--

    Lowry's recent performances

    • Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Lowry has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Lowry has averaged 1.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.2050.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5630.559
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green770.090-0.008
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.4500.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131.3081.088

    Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

    • Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.563 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 27.38% of the time.
    • Lowry has earned 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

