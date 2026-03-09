Shane Lowry betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Shane Lowry of Ireland plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Shane Lowry finished tied for 20th at four-under last year at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon that result in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Lowry's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|72-71-74-67
|-4
|2024
|T19
|71-70-72-66
|-9
|2023
|T35
|77-69-68-70
|-4
|2022
|T13
|73-70-67-72
|-6
|2021
|8
|68-74-69-68
|-9
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Lowry's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of four-under.
- Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished eighth at nine-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Lowry's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T2
|70-67-63-69
|-15
|208.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|73-68-69-67
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|67-69-67-67
|-18
|147.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T13
|70-63-68-69
|-10
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T23
|70-69-75-67
|+1
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T59
|73-68-71-71
|+3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T40
|70-72-74-66
|-2
|20.300
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|72-73-66-69
|E
|14.357
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-78
|+17
|--
Lowry's recent performances
- Lowry has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Lowry has an average of 0.008 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.559 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.529 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lowry has averaged 1.088 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.205
|0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.563
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|77
|0.090
|-0.008
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.450
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.308
|1.088
Lowry's advanced stats and rankings
- Lowry has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.205 (59th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.5 yards ranks 138th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.563 mark that ranks 23rd on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lowry has delivered a 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 35th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranks 13th by breaking par 27.38% of the time.
- Lowry has earned 397 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 26th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
