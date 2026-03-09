Justin Rose betting profile: The PLAYERS Championship
Justin Rose of England plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Justin Rose finished tied for sixth at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon his recent performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Rose's recent history at The PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-73
|E
|2024
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|2023
|T6
|69-73-67-71
|-8
|2022
|MC
|69-79
|+4
At The PLAYERS Championship
- In Rose's most recent appearance at The PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Rose's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at eight-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Rose's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|62-65-68-70
|-23
|500.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-63-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T21
|69-70-69-65
|-7
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T30
|71-70-71-72
|+4
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|P1
|64-66-67-67
|-16
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|69-71-68-69
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|6
|70-68-68-63
|-11
|100.000
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Rose has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.790 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|134
|-0.329
|-0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.930
|0.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|160
|-0.470
|-0.376
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|99
|-0.033
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|83
|0.099
|0.109
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.329 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sports a 0.930 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Rose delivers a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
- Rose has accumulated 520 FedExCup Regular Season points (16th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The PLAYERS Championship.
