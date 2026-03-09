PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
32M AGO

Justin Rose betting profile: The PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose of England plays his tee shot on the 18th hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 06, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)



    Justin Rose finished tied for sixth at eight-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on improving upon his recent performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Rose at The PLAYERS Championship.

    Rose's recent history at The PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC71-73E
    2024MC70-77+3
    2023T669-73-67-71-8
    2022MC69-79+4

    At The PLAYERS Championship

    • In Rose's most recent appearance at The PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Rose's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for sixth at eight-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Rose's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC74-71+3--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3769-70-68-70-1119.969
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance Open162-65-68-70-23500.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-63-73-8--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT2169-70-69-65-7--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT3071-70-71-72+4--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipP164-66-67-67-16--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1669-71-68-69-766.143
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open670-68-68-63-11100.000

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Rose has an average of -0.276 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.790 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee134-0.329-0.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.9300.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green160-0.470-0.376
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.033-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Total830.0990.109

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.329 (134th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranks 70th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rose sports a 0.930 mark that ranks ninth on TOUR. He ranks sixth with a 74.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Rose delivers a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 136th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.47, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 25.93% of the time.
    • Rose has accumulated 520 FedExCup Regular Season points (16th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of The PLAYERS Championship.

