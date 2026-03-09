PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
59M AGO

Sepp Straka betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)

    Straka finished tied for 14th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Straka at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Straka's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T1470-68-71-74-5
    2024T1668-70-70-70-10
    2023T6574-72-74-69+1
    2022T969-74-71-67-7
    2021MC74-75+5

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Straka's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 7-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Straka's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-69-66-76-590.000
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT5070-68-80-71+512.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT266-66-67-68-21375.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1871-69-67-68-944.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC72-74-68-2--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR Championship3074-65-77-71+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1768-67-68-70-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5272-71-70-71E12.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open764-69-70-67-1090.000
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT4574-71-67-68E14.357

    Straka's recent performances

    • Straka has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
    • Straka has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
    • Straka has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Straka has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Straka's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1860.166
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.6960.623
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.1110.100
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting118-0.224-0.201
    Average Strokes Gained: Total400.7690.688

    Straka's advanced stats and rankings

    • Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.696 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 25.73% of the time.
    • Straka currently sits 14th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 522 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW