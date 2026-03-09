Sepp Straka betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Straka has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

Straka has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.

Straka has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.