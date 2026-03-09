Sepp Straka betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Sepp Straka of Austria reacts to a shot on the first hole during the third round of the Valspar Championship 2025 at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club on March 22, 2025 in Palm Harbor, Florida. (Brennan Asplen/Getty Images)
Straka finished tied for 14th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Straka's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T14
|70-68-71-74
|-5
|2024
|T16
|68-70-70-70
|-10
|2023
|T65
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|2022
|T9
|69-74-71-67
|-7
|2021
|MC
|74-75
|+5
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 14th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for ninth at 7-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-69-66-76
|-5
|90.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T50
|70-68-80-71
|+5
|12.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T2
|66-66-67-68
|-21
|375.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|71-69-67-68
|-9
|44.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|72-74-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|30
|74-65-77-71
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|68-67-68-70
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T52
|72-71-70-71
|E
|12.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|7
|64-69-70-67
|-10
|90.000
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|14.357
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- Straka has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished tied for second with a score of 21-under.
- Straka has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.623 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged 0.688 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.186
|0.166
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.696
|0.623
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.111
|0.100
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.224
|-0.201
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|40
|0.769
|0.688
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.186 (63rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.4 yards ranks 93rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.696 mark that ranks 15th on TOUR. He ranks 81st with a 69.01% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a -0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 118th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.16, and he ranks 31st by breaking par 25.73% of the time.
- Straka currently sits 14th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 522 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.