PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Scottie Scheffler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scottie Scheffler of The United States plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Scottie Scheffler of The United States plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 looking to make it three straight victories at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Scheffler at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Scheffler's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2069-70-72-73-4
    2024167-69-68-64-20
    2023168-69-65-69-17
    2022T5570-76-68-76+2
    2021MC74-71+1

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Scheffler's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished first at 20-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Scheffler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2470-71-72-73-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1274-68-66-65-11105.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT472-66-67-63-20312.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT373-65-67-64-15125.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American Express163-64-68-66-27500.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore Championship170-68-64-67-19--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT463-69-66-68-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship166-65-67-67-15--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT367-66-65-67-15--
    July 20, 2025The Open Championship168-64-67-68-17750.000

    Scheffler's recent performances

    • Scheffler has finished in the top five eight times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
    • Scheffler has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Scheffler has averaged 1.722 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee20.7430.667
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0390.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green70.5850.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.5470.492
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.9141.722

    Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.743 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.039 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.65, and he ranked first by breaking par 32.22% of the time.
    • Scheffler has accumulated 1,079 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fifth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW