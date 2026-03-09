Scottie Scheffler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Scottie Scheffler of The United States plays his second shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 looking to make it three straight victories at THE PLAYERS Championship.
Scheffler's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|69-70-72-73
|-4
|2024
|1
|67-69-68-64
|-20
|2023
|1
|68-69-65-69
|-17
|2022
|T55
|70-76-68-76
|+2
|2021
|MC
|74-71
|+1
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Scheffler's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished first at 20-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Scheffler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|70-71-72-73
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T12
|74-68-66-65
|-11
|105.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T4
|72-66-67-63
|-20
|312.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T3
|73-65-67-64
|-15
|125.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|1
|63-64-68-66
|-27
|500.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|1
|70-68-64-67
|-19
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|63-69-66-68
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-65-67-67
|-15
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T3
|67-66-65-67
|-15
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|1
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|750.000
Scheffler's recent performances
- Scheffler has finished in the top five eight times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.
- Scheffler has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Scheffler has averaged 1.722 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|2
|0.743
|0.667
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.039
|0.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|7
|0.585
|0.526
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.547
|0.492
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.914
|1.722
Scheffler's advanced stats and rankings
- Scheffler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.743 (second) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.3 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Scheffler sported a 0.039 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 10th with a 73.61% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Scheffler delivered a 0.547 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 29th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked fourth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.65, and he ranked first by breaking par 32.22% of the time.
- Scheffler has accumulated 1,079 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking fifth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
