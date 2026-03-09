Scottie Scheffler betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Scheffler has finished in the top five eight times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished first with a score of 27-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.667 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.037 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.