Ryan Fox betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Ryan Fox of New Zealand walks to the green after playing his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Ryan Fox returns to THE PLAYERS Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Fox looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 20th.
Fox's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T20
|72-70-72-70
|-4
|2024
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|2023
|T27
|74-68-70-71
|-5
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Fox's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Fox's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T24
|68-72-75-71
|-2
|36.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|176.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T24
|72-64-69-69
|-14
|40.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T24
|69-69-70-68
|-8
|34.750
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-73-76-69
|+12
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|72-71-68-69
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T65
|66-70-74-72
|+2
|3.500
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T17
|69-71-68-66
|-6
|54.750
Fox's recent performances
- Fox has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
- Fox has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Fox has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fox's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.294
|0.230
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|80
|0.094
|-0.254
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|36
|0.283
|0.184
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.375
|0.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|1.045
|0.322
Fox's advanced stats and rankings
- Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.294 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.094 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
- Fox has earned 287 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
