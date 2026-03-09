PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Ryan Fox betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Ryan Fox of New Zealand walks to the green after playing his second shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Ryan Fox returns to THE PLAYERS Championship, set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course from March 12-15, 2026. Fox looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 20th.

    Latest odds for Fox at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Fox's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T2072-70-72-70-4
    2024MC69-76+1
    2023T2774-68-70-71-5

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Fox's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 20th after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Fox's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-72-75-71-236.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT767-69-69-67-12176.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT2472-64-69-69-1440.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT2469-69-70-68-834.750
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship4374-73-76-69+12--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5072-71-68-69E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-73+1--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT6566-70-74-72+23.500
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT1769-71-68-66-654.750

    Fox's recent performances

    • Fox has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 12-under.
    • Fox has an average of 0.230 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.254 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Fox has averaged 0.322 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Fox's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee490.2940.230
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green800.094-0.254
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green360.2830.184
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.3750.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Total211.0450.322

    Fox's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fox posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.294 (49th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.4 yards ranked 17th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fox sported a 0.094 mark that ranked 80th on TOUR. He ranked 132nd with a 65.63% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Fox delivered a 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 43rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 14th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.88, and he ranked 32nd by breaking par 25.69% of the time.
    • Fox has earned 287 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 34th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fox as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Sponsored by CDW