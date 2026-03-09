PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
44M AGO

Sami Valimaki betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Sami Valimaki finished tied for 69th at nine-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his previous performances in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Valimaki at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Valimaki's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T6970-71-82-74+9
    2024T5471-72-69-74-2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Valimaki's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of nine-over.
    • Valimaki's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 54th at two-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Valimaki's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC80-71+9--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-70-71-68-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT3467-71-69-69-1225.167
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT4170-68-73-68-512.214
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC69-70-70-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM Classic166-62-65-66-23--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1871-69-67-73-4--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT261-67-69-64-27--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT7272-76-76-67+7--

    Valimaki's recent performances

    • Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
    • Valimaki has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.443-0.499
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green117-0.279-0.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green690.1280.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting720.153-0.012
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.441-0.454

    Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings

    • Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.443 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki has a -0.279 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
    • Valimaki has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

