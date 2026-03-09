Sami Valimaki betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sami Valimaki of Finland plays his shot from the eighth tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Sami Valimaki finished tied for 69th at nine-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving upon his previous performances in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Valimaki's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T69
|70-71-82-74
|+9
|2024
|T54
|71-72-69-74
|-2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Valimaki's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of nine-over.
- Valimaki's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 54th at two-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Valimaki's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|80-71
|+9
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-70-71-68
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T34
|67-71-69-69
|-12
|25.167
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T41
|70-68-73-68
|-5
|12.214
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|MC
|69-70-70
|-7
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|1
|66-62-65-66
|-23
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T18
|71-69-67-73
|-4
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T2
|61-67-69-64
|-27
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T72
|72-76-76-67
|+7
|--
Valimaki's recent performances
- Valimaki has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The RSM Classic, where he finished first with a score of 23-under.
- Valimaki has an average of -0.499 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.025 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.454 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Valimaki's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.443
|-0.499
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|117
|-0.279
|-0.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|69
|0.128
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.153
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.441
|-0.454
Valimaki's advanced stats and rankings
- Valimaki has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.443 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranks 152nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Valimaki has a -0.279 mark that ranks 117th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 67.84% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Valimaki has delivered a 0.153 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 77th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.79, and he ranks 90th by breaking par 22.81% of the time.
- Valimaki has earned 59 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 110th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Valimaki as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
