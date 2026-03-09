Sam Stevens betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sam Stevens has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, posting scores of +2 in 2025 and +5 in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Stevens' recent history at the THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-72
|+2
|2024
|MC
|73-76
|+5
At the THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T16
|74-68-67-65
|-10
|68.750
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T55
|69-72-68-72
|-7
|10.000
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T35
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|18.500
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T30
|68-72-71-69
|-8
|23.125
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T6
|64-67-68-67
|-22
|95.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|69-68-68-69
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|T7
|67-67-67-63
|-18
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|73-69-69-68
|-5
|--
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
- Stevens has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged 0.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.418
|0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.140
|-0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|78
|0.086
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|112
|-0.192
|-0.263
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|61
|0.453
|0.098
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.418 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens has recorded a 0.140 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 70.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
- Stevens currently sits 42nd with 237 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 41st in Bogey Avoidance at 12.61%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
