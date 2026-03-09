PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
21M AGO

Sam Stevens betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Sam Stevens has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, posting scores of +2 in 2025 and +5 in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Stevens at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Stevens' recent history at the THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC74-72+2
    2024MC73-76+5

    At the THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Stevens' most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Stevens' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-76+6--
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT1674-68-67-65-1068.750
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT5569-72-68-72-710.000
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT3566-70-72-70-618.500
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT3068-72-71-69-823.125
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT664-67-68-67-2295.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3169-68-68-69-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT767-67-67-63-18--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3673-69-69-68-5--

    Stevens' recent performances

    • Stevens has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 22-under.
    • Stevens has an average of 0.410 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.118 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.263 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Stevens has averaged 0.098 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.4180.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.140-0.118
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green780.0860.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting112-0.192-0.263
    Average Strokes Gained: Total610.4530.098

    Stevens' advanced stats and rankings

    • Stevens has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.418 (33rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.0 yards ranks 51st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens has recorded a 0.140 mark that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 43rd with a 70.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Stevens has delivered a -0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 112th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.04, and he ranks 57th by breaking par 24.15% of the time.
    • Stevens currently sits 42nd with 237 FedExCup Regular Season points and ranks 41st in Bogey Avoidance at 12.61%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Wyndham Clark betting profile: The Players Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW