Max Greyserman betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Max Greyserman missed the cut at THE PLAYERS Championship last year, shooting 8-over after rounds of 74 and 78. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Greyserman's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|74-78
|+8
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Greyserman's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 8-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Greyserman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T18
|74-70-74-67
|-3
|54.000
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T24
|68-66-70-73
|-7
|41.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T37
|68-68-69-72
|-11
|19.969
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|64-78
|-2
|--
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T56
|67-65-71-71
|-14
|5.200
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|62
|69-68-70-71
|-10
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|2
|67-63-71-65
|-18
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T32
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|--
Greyserman's recent performances
- Greyserman has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished second with a score of 18-under.
- Greyserman has an average of -0.522 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Greyserman has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.516
|-0.522
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.069
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|122
|-0.129
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|45
|0.359
|0.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|98
|-0.217
|-0.153
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
- Greyserman has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.516 (149th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranks 54th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Greyserman sports a 0.069 mark that ranks 83rd on TOUR. He ranks 112th with a 67.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Greyserman has delivered a 0.359 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 45th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 19th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.95, and he ranks 15th by breaking par 26.94% of the time.
- Greyserman has earned 120 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 68th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
