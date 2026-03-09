Corey Conners betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the eighth greenduring the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Corey Conners finished tied for sixth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of contending again in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Conners's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T6
|71-71-66-71
|-9
|2024
|T13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|2022
|T26
|70-69-75-70
|-4
|2021
|7
|68-72-72-66
|-10
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Conners's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 9-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Conners's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|69-74-72-72
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T37
|71-69-70-70
|-4
|21.563
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T70
|70-75-74-67
|-2
|5.625
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T24
|70-67-65-71
|-7
|32.500
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T4
|70-67-67-62
|-14
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|39
|70-71-66-80
|+7
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T50
|71-68-70-71
|E
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|74-69-66-66
|-9
|145.000
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T47
|70-69-71-68
|-2
|9.500
Conners's recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Conners has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged -0.499 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.187
|0.186
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|52
|0.272
|0.274
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|136
|-0.207
|-0.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|160
|-0.751
|-0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|116
|-0.499
|-0.499
Conners's advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.187 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.272 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 71.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Conners currently has 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 91st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
