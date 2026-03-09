PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
44M AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Corey Conners of Canada lines up a putt on the eighth greenduring the first round of The Genesis Invitational 2026 at Riviera Country Club on February 19, 2026 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners finished tied for sixth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of contending again in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Conners at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Conners's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T671-71-66-71-9
    2024T1368-68-73-68-11
    2023MC75-75+6
    2022T2670-69-75-70-4
    2021768-72-72-66-10

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Conners's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 9-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Conners's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3369-74-72-72-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3771-69-70-70-421.563
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7070-75-74-67-25.625
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC72-72+2--
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT2470-67-65-71-732.500
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT470-67-67-62-14--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW Championship3970-71-66-80+7--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT5071-68-70-71E--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1074-69-66-66-9145.000
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT4770-69-71-68-29.500

    Conners's recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished fourth with a score of 14-under.
    • Conners has an average of 0.186 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.274 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has averaged -0.499 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Conners's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.1870.186
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green520.2720.274
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green136-0.207-0.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160-0.751-0.751
    Average Strokes Gained: Total116-0.499-0.499

    Conners's advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.187 (61st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 118th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.272 mark that ranked 52nd on TOUR. He ranked 38th with a 71.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 160th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 171st with a Putts Per Round average of 30.33, and he ranked 156th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Conners currently has 85 FedExCup Regular Season points, which ranks him 91st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

