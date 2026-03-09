Sahith Theegala betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Sahith Theegala hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 8, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala finished tied for 52nd at 2-over at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 looking to rebound from that disappointing performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Theegala's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|73-67-77-73
|+2
|2024
|T9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|2023
|74
|70-75-78-75
|+10
|2022
|MC
|74-79
|+9
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 2-over.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 13-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-67-75-66
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T22
|71-70-68-67
|-8
|47.000
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T60
|71-69-72-71
|-5
|7.875
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T18
|70-65-70-70
|-9
|44.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|66-69-73-66
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|71-64-67-65
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T31
|73-66-67-68
|-6
|21.333
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-66
|-6
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T42
|76-65-70-73
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T27
|68-67-70-68
|-11
|--
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
- Theegala has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|126
|-0.249
|-0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.353
|0.490
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|18
|0.430
|0.329
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.480
|0.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|1.014
|0.921
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.249 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.353 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Theegala has delivered a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Theegala has posted a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
- Theegala ranks 17th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 514 points this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
