Sahith Theegala betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Theegala posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.249 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.353 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Theegala has delivered a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR.

On the greens, Theegala has posted a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 24.40% of the time.