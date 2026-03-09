PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sahith Theegala hits his tee shot on the third hole during the final round of Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer's Bay Hill Club & Lodge on March 8, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala finished tied for 52nd at 2-over at THE PLAYERS Championship last year. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 looking to rebound from that disappointing performance in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Theegala at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Theegala's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5273-67-77-73+2
    2024T970-67-67-71-13
    20237470-75-78-75+10
    2022MC74-79+9

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Theegala's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 13-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Theegala's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-67-75-66-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2271-70-68-67-847.000
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT6071-69-72-71-57.875
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1870-65-70-70-944.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT766-69-73-66-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT871-64-67-65-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT3173-66-67-68-621.333
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC70-66-6--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT4276-65-70-73E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2768-67-70-68-11--

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 10-under.
    • Theegala has an average of -0.181 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.490 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala has averaged 0.921 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.249-0.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3530.490
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green180.4300.329
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.4800.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total221.0140.921

    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    • Theegala posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.249 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.7 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.353 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the green, Theegala has delivered a 0.430 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which places him 18th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Theegala has posted a 0.480 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks 33rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 12th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.82, and he ranks 52nd by breaking par 24.40% of the time.
    • Theegala ranks 17th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 514 points this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

