Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Joel Dahmen of The United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Joel Dahmen finished tied for 54th at 3-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Dahmen's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T54
|76-66-74-75
|+3
|2024
|T11
|74-67-67-68
|-12
|2023
|T60
|73-71-73-71
|E
|2022
|T33
|70-71-71-73
|-3
|2021
|MC
|72-74
|+2
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Dahmen's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-over.
- Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Dahmen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T9
|68-68-68-70
|-10
|72.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T7
|70-63-68-73
|-14
|85.000
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T38
|69-66-67-70
|-16
|15.500
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|68-67-72-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T69
|71-72-73-74
|+6
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
Dahmen's recent performances
- Dahmen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
- Dahmen has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Dahmen has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.711
|0.575
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.393
|0.323
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|127
|-0.160
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|126
|-0.308
|-0.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|49
|0.636
|0.517
Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings
- Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.711 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.393 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.