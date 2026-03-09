PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
53M AGO

Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Joel Dahmen of The United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Joel Dahmen of The United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 05, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Joel Dahmen finished tied for 54th at 3-over in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Dahmen at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Dahmen's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T5476-66-74-75+3
    2024T1174-67-67-68-12
    2023T6073-71-73-71E
    2022T3370-71-71-73-3
    2021MC72-74+2

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Dahmen's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 54th after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Dahmen's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 11th at 12-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Dahmen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC75-72+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT968-68-68-70-1072.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenMC71-71E--
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT770-63-68-73-1485.000
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT3869-66-67-70-1615.500
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC69-68-5--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4068-67-72-66-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-69E--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6971-72-73-74+6--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--

    Dahmen's recent performances

    • Dahmen has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 14-under.
    • Dahmen has an average of 0.575 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.250 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Dahmen has averaged 0.517 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Dahmen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.7110.575
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green380.3930.323
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green127-0.160-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting126-0.308-0.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Total490.6360.517

    Dahmen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Dahmen has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.711 (fourth) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranks 131st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Dahmen sports a 0.393 mark that ranks 38th on TOUR. He ranks third with a 74.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Dahmen has delivered a -0.308 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 126th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 119th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.25, and he ranks 106th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dahmen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Eric Cole betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Akshay Bhatia betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Ludvig Åberg betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW