PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
50M AGO

Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Ryo Hisatsune has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting +2 in 2025 and even par in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.

    Latest odds for Hisatsune at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Hisatsune's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-74+2
    2024MC70-74E

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Hisatsune's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3371-71-72-73-125.300
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT4570-72-72-69-116.125
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT862-67-74-67-18147.500
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT1068-63-70-71-1270.000
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT269-66-68-69-16208.333
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT4468-65-69-71-158.792
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-69E--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5267-69-70-80+2--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4070-69-69-65-15--

    Hisatsune's recent performances

    • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
    • Hisatsune has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hisatsune has averaged 1.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee260.5160.481
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3870.462
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green520.1960.125
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.0860.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Total231.0131.171

    Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.387 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 73.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 26.07% of the time.
    • Hisatsune has earned 476 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 20th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW