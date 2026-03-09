Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Ryo Hisatsune of Japan plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Sony Open in Hawaii 2026 at Waialae Country Club on January 15, 2026 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Ryo Hisatsune has missed the cut in his last two appearances at THE PLAYERS Championship, shooting +2 in 2025 and even par in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of making his first weekend at this event.
Hisatsune's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|2024
|MC
|70-74
|E
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Hisatsune's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Hisatsune's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|71-71-72-73
|-1
|25.300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T45
|70-72-72-69
|-1
|16.125
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T8
|62-67-74-67
|-18
|147.500
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T10
|68-63-70-71
|-12
|70.000
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T2
|69-66-68-69
|-16
|208.333
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T44
|68-65-69-71
|-15
|8.792
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T52
|67-69-70-80
|+2
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|70-69-69-65
|-15
|--
Hisatsune's recent performances
- Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- Hisatsune has an average of 0.481 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.462 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hisatsune has averaged 1.171 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|26
|0.516
|0.481
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.387
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|52
|0.196
|0.125
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.086
|0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|23
|1.013
|1.171
Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings
- Hisatsune posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (26th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.3 yards ranked 87th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sported a 0.387 mark that ranked 40th on TOUR. He ranked 22nd with a 73.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hisatsune delivered a -0.086 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 110th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.12, and he ranked 24th by breaking par 26.07% of the time.
- Hisatsune has earned 476 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 20th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.