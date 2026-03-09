Ryan Gerard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship
Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Ryan Gerard finished tied for 42nd at even par in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Gerard's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|72-69-69-78
|E
At THE PLAYERS Championship
- In Gerard's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even par.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Gerard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T23
|73-67-69-68
|-7
|32.556
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T28
|72-70-69-67
|-6
|31.833
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T45
|72-68-66-72
|-10
|15.750
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|T11
|70-67-71-68
|-12
|58.714
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T2
|70-66-64-65
|-23
|183.750
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|69-64-68-65
|-14
|300.000
|Nov. 23, 2025
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-69
|-5
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|66-71-68-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T27
|70-72-68-67
|-7
|--
Gerard's recent performances
- Gerard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
- Gerard has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 1.000 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Gerard has averaged 0.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.290
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.962
|1.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|150
|-0.376
|-0.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|69
|0.174
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|1.049
|0.455
Gerard's advanced stats and rankings
- Gerard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.962 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 72.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Gerard delivers a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 26.28% of the time.
- Gerard has earned 623 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking tenth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
