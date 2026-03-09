PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Ryan Gerard betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Ryan Gerard of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the Cognizant Classic 2026 at PGA National Resort And Spa on February 26, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Ryan Gerard finished tied for 42nd at even par in his most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on his previous performance at the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Gerard at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Gerard's recent history at THE PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T4272-69-69-78E

    At THE PLAYERS Championship

    • In Gerard's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of even par.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Gerard's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-70+3--
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2373-67-69-68-732.556
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT2872-70-69-67-631.833
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT4572-68-66-72-1015.750
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1170-67-71-68-1258.714
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT270-66-64-65-23183.750
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in Hawaii269-64-68-65-14300.000
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicMC68-69-5--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2066-71-68-67-12--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT2770-72-68-67-7--

    Gerard's recent performances

    • Gerard has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at The American Express, where he finished tied for second with a score of 23-under.
    • Gerard has an average of 0.192 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 1.000 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Gerard has averaged 0.455 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Gerard's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.2900.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.9621.000
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green150-0.376-0.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting690.174-0.024
    Average Strokes Gained: Total191.0490.455

    Gerard's advanced stats and rankings

    • Gerard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.290 (51st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranks 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Gerard sports a 0.962 mark that ranks seventh on TOUR. He ranks 28th with a 72.65% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Gerard delivers a 0.174 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 69th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 67th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.69, and he ranks 21st by breaking par 26.28% of the time.
    • Gerard has earned 623 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking tenth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Gerard as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

