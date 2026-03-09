PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: the PLAYERS Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Russell Henley of The United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Russell Henley of The United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley finished tied for 30th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Latest odds for Henley at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Henley's recent history at the PLAYERS Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025T3072-70-74-69-3
    2024MC73-73+2
    2023T1972-74-66-70-6
    2022T1369-73-72-68-6
    2021MC75-73+4

    At the PLAYERS Championship

    • In Henley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Henley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT670-69-71-68-10233.333
    Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalMC76-68+2--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT1966-69-71-67-1551.800
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressT865-66-69-67-2175.000
    Jan. 18, 2026Sony Open in HawaiiT1965-73-67-67-843.000
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1965-68-74-72-9--
    Aug. 24, 2025TOUR ChampionshipT261-66-69-69-15--
    Aug. 17, 2025BMW ChampionshipT1569-68-68-73-2--
    Aug. 10, 2025FedEx St. Jude ChampionshipT1766-70-71-66-7--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT1072-70-65-68-9145.000

    Henley's recent performances

    • Henley has finished in the top 20 nine times over his last ten appearances.
    • Henley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
    • Henley has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has averaged 1.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee810.0880.076
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3240.292
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green650.1360.119
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.6590.586
    Average Strokes Gained: Total141.2081.074

    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.324 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 26.54% of the time.
    • Henley has earned 403 FedExCup Regular Season points (25th) this season.
    • His Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.19% ranks ninth on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Smith betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Jordan Spieth betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Mar 9, 2026

    Joel Dahmen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

    1

    Akshay Bhatia
    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    -15

    1

    USA
    A. Bhatia
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -3

    2

    Daniel Berger
    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    2

    USA
    D. Berger
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T3

    Ludvig Åberg
    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    -12

    T3

    SWE
    L. Åberg
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -5

    T3

    Cameron Young
    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    -12

    T3

    USA
    Cam. Young
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    -3

    5

    Collin Morikawa
    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    5

    USA
    C. Morikawa
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T6

    Sahith Theegala
    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6

    -10

    T6

    USA
    S. Theegala
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -6
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW