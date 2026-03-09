Russell Henley betting profile: the PLAYERS Championship
1 Min Read
Russell Henley of The United States plays his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
Russell Henley finished tied for 30th at 3-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with hopes of improving on that performance at the 2026 THE PLAYERS Championship.
Henley's recent history at the PLAYERS Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|72-70-74-69
|-3
|2024
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|2023
|T19
|72-74-66-70
|-6
|2022
|T13
|69-73-72-68
|-6
|2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
At the PLAYERS Championship
- In Henley's most recent appearance at THE PLAYERS Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Henley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|70-69-71-68
|-10
|233.333
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|76-68
|+2
|--
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|T19
|66-69-71-67
|-15
|51.800
|Jan. 25, 2026
|The American Express
|T8
|65-66-69-67
|-21
|75.000
|Jan. 18, 2026
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|T19
|65-73-67-67
|-8
|43.000
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|65-68-74-72
|-9
|--
|Aug. 24, 2025
|TOUR Championship
|T2
|61-66-69-69
|-15
|--
|Aug. 17, 2025
|BMW Championship
|T15
|69-68-68-73
|-2
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|T17
|66-70-71-66
|-7
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T10
|72-70-65-68
|-9
|145.000
Henley's recent performances
- Henley has finished in the top 20 nine times over his last ten appearances.
- Henley has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the TOUR Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 15-under.
- Henley has an average of 0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.292 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has averaged 1.074 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|81
|0.088
|0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.324
|0.292
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.136
|0.119
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.659
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|1.208
|1.074
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
- Henley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.088 (81st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.1 yards ranked 140th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Henley sported a 0.324 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 99th with a 67.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Henley delivered a 0.659 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked ninth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.72, and he ranked 20th by breaking par 26.54% of the time.
- Henley has earned 403 FedExCup Regular Season points (25th) this season.
- His Bogey Avoidance rate of 10.19% ranks ninth on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.