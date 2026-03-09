PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: THE PLAYERS Championship

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 2026 at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 07, 2026 in Orlando, Florida. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen has not competed in THE PLAYERS Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at TPC Sawgrass - THE PLAYERS Stadium Course March 12-15 with his sights set on making a strong debut at this prestigious tournament.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at THE PLAYERS Championship.

    • This is Thorbjornsen's first time competing in THE PLAYERS Championship in the past five years.
    • Rory McIlroy won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3370-71-71-75-125.3
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--
    Feb. 15, 2026AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AmT7868-77-73-79+93.5
    Feb. 8, 2026WM Phoenix OpenT366-71-65-67-15125.0
    Feb. 1, 2026Farmers Insurance OpenT1868-67-72-70-1146.0
    Jan. 25, 2026The American ExpressMC66-65-78-7--
    Nov. 23, 2025The RSM ClassicT764-63-68-69-18--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT3166-69-72-65-16--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3770-69-67-69-9--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent Classic369-69-66-64-16--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top five twice and in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.183 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.059 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.143 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee93-0.0340.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green107-0.177-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.2040.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.502-0.526
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.510-0.143

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.034 (93rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.7 yards ranks 20th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sports a -0.177 mark that ranks 107th on TOUR. He ranks 77th with a 69.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivers a -0.502 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 144th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.00, and he ranks 121st by breaking par 21.96% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of THE PLAYERS Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

